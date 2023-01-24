Reynolds, Connie J. St. Joseph, Mo. Jan 24, 2023 1 hr ago 0 Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Obituaries Search Submit Pet Memorials Submit Your Pet Memorial Reynolds, Connie J. St. Joseph, Mo. Show more Show less Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Copy article link Save Connie J. ReynoldsConnie J. (Pate) Reynolds, 80, of St. Joseph, passed away Jan. 21, 2023, at her home.Survivors include two daughters, Debbie Lehmer (David), Pam Humbert (John); three grandchildren, Trenton, Colby, and Miranda Humbert; and a host of friends.Memorial contributions may be made to a charity of the donor's choiceVisitation will be held Wednesday, Jan. 25, 2023, from 5 to 7 p.m. at Heaton-Bowman-Smith & Sidenfaden Chapel As published in the St. Joseph News-Press. To plant a tree in memory of Connie Reynolds, Mo. as a living tribute, please visit Tribute Store. Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Copy article link Save Tags Journalism × Post a comment as anonymous Emoticons [smile] [beam] [wink] [sad] [cool] [innocent] [rolleyes] [whistling] [lol] [huh] [tongue] [love] [sleeping] [yawn] [unsure] [angry] [blink] [crying] [ohmy] [scared] [sleep] [sneaky] [tongue_smile] [thumbdown] [thumbup] [censored] [happybirthday] [ban] [spam] [offtopic] [batman] [ninja] [pirate] [alien] Comment Text Cancel Post comment × Your comment has been submitted. anonymous × Report Cancel Report Abuse ×Reported ×There was a problem reporting this. × Watch this discussion. Stop watching this discussion. Watch this discussion Get an email notification whenever someone contributes to the discussion Notifications from this discussion will be disabled. Cancel Start watching Stop watching (0) comments Welcome to the discussion. Log In Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language. PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK. Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated. Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything. Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person. Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts. Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article. Post a comment Watch this discussion. Stop watching this discussion. Late Notices Late Notices, Jan. 24, 2023 Late Notices, Jan. 23, 2023 Late Notices, Jan. 20, 2023 Most Popular Articles ArticlesUS to designate Russia's Wagner mercenary group as a 'transnational criminal organization'Venue's closure takes away another stage for local musiciansPolice investigating suspicious deathFormer IT employee charged with viewing confidential informationSuspect in custody after early morning crash at King Hill and Lake AvenueTwo car crash blocks off section of South Belt Highway15-year sentence for man in DWI accident that killed pregnant womanRobbery reported at Speedy's Gas Station on Mitchell AvePolice probing death of man in carNew social welfare board leader looks forward to opportunities
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.