Celia Ann "Tillie" Reynolds, 101, St. Joseph, passed away Thursday, July 27, 2023.
She was born April 11, 1922, in Savannah, Missouri, to Albert and Rosetta (Page) Joslin. She grew up in Savannah.
Tillie married William Harry "Bill" Reynolds on July 27, 1937. They moved to an 80-acre farm near Stewartsville, Missouri, where they built their own house and shared 77 years together before Bill preceded her in death on March 15, 2015.
Tillie worked at the Swift & Co. plant, in St. Joseph, for 20 years, starting out in the casing room, then spending many years working in the cafeteria.
She was a longtime member of Patee Park Baptist Church in St. Joseph.
In addition to tending to her huge garden and canning, and the baby livestock on the farm, Tillie enjoyed doing cross-stitch and watching the birds at her feeder. She loved to cook, making the best pies and egg noodles.
Tillie was always jolly with a sweet personality and a hug for everyone, but also kept her children in line.
She was preceded in death by her husband, Bill; her parents; two sons, Larry Dale Reynolds and Bill Reynolds; daughter-in-law, Sharrie Reynolds; and siblings, Eddie Joslin, Albert Southwick and Buster Joslin.
Survivors include son, Jesse Reynolds; three grandchildren, Karrie Spor (Gerry), Kelly Reynolds (Laurie) and Terri Heater; five great-grandchildren, Adam Treece, Kristina Nold, Jennifer Churchill, Jessica Roe and Heather Heater; and nine great-great-grandchildren.
Farewell Services 10 a.m. Tuesday, Meierhoffer Funeral Home & Crematory. Interment Savannah Cemetery. The family will gather with friends one hour prior to the service.
