Nancy "Blondie" J. Rex
CHILLICOTHE, Mo. - Nancy "Blondie" June Rex, age 71, died Sunday, Feb. 2, 2020.
Survivors: son, Kevin Rex; three grandchildren: McKenzie Campbell-Rex, Alexis Rex and Allie Jackson; two sisters, Darlene Dodson and Janet Harris; several nieces and nephews.
Service: 10 a.m. Wednesday, Feb. 5, 2020, Lindley Funeral Home, Chillicothe.
Visitation: 6 to 8 p.m. Tuesday, Feb. 4, 2020, Lindley Funeral Home, Chillicothe.
Burial: Edgewood Cemetery, Chillicothe.
Arrangements: Lindley Funeral Home, Chillicothe. As published in the St. Joseph News-Press.