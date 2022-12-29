CAMERON, Mo. - Randall H. Relford, 79, of Cameron, passed away on Dec. 26 of 2022.
Randy was born in Moberly, Missouri, to Elias W. and Wilma Long Relford.
He graduated from Moberly Junior College in 1963 and Northeast Missouri State Teacher's College (now Truman State) in 1965.
In 1965, Randall married Barbara Robertson in Moberly; they then moved to Centertown, Missouri, where he was a teacher and principal for five years. While there, he completed his Master's of Education from the University of Missouri. The family, including their three sons, moved to Cameron in 1970. Randall became principal of grades K-8 and later the new Parkview Elementary and Cameron Middle School.
During his 25-year career with the Cameron Public School system, Randy held numerous administrative positions. He was very active in local politics and was on the city council and was mayor from 1990 to 1992. After retiring from education in 1995, he was elected to four terms in the Missouri House of Representatives. After that, he was elected to one term as the presiding commissioner of Clinton County.
During his years in Cameron, Randall was very active in the Cameron United Methodist Church and other civic and volunteer organizations. He especially enjoyed singing in the church choir and listening to music.
Over the years, he was an avid Royals and Mizzou fan and enjoyed watching his sons' and grandchildren's sporting events. He was very outgoing and never met a stranger; he had great pride in his family, community and country.
Randall is survived by his wife of 57 years, Barbara. He leaves behind three sons: Robertson (Linda) of St. Joseph, Bradley (Jennifer) of Madison, Wisconsin and Thomas (Marcy) of Salem, Missouri. He is also survived by: his grandchildren: Jay (Cheyenne), Eli (Kelsey), Ryne, Taylor (Wes Rushing), Gage, Jackson and Griffin; and two great-grandchildren, Evelyn and Grant. He has a surviving sister, Lynda Relford (Tammy) of St. Charles, Missouri and was preceded in death by his sister, Beverly Relford of St. Charles.
Services: 12 p.m. Monday, Jan. 2, 2023, at the Cameron United Methodist Church.
Visitation prior to the service from 10 a.m. to 12 p.m.
Randall will be cremated after the service.
Inurnment at a later date, at Cameron Memory Gardens.
In lieu of flowers, donations can be made to the Cameron United Methodist Church or the
Cameron Education Foundation. The family would like to give special thanks to his caretaker,
Dianna Lawson, the Cameron Nursing Center, Comfort Care Hospice, and to friends and members of the community who showed their continued support during his illness.
Arrangements under the direction of Poland-Thompson Funeral Home, Cameron.
Online condolences: www.polandthompson.com. As published in the St. Joseph News-Press.
