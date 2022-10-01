Reital Jr., Roger H. 1956-2022 St. Joseph, Mo. Oct 1, 2022 1 hr ago 0 Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Obituaries Search Submit Pet Memorials Submit Your Pet Memorial 1 of 2 Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Copy article link Save Roger Huston Reital Jr., 66, St. Joseph, passed away Tuesday, Sept. 27, 2022.He was born to Roger and Wilma (Johnson) Reital on March 1, 1956, in St. Joseph.Roger married Marcie Hayes on July 24, 1998. She survives of the home.He enjoyed golfing, fishing, hunting and spending time with his family.Roger is preceded in death by his parents; sister, Sandy Ralston; and nephew, Adam Craig Reital.Survivors include his wife, Marcie, and their dog, Ponder; brother, Danny Reital (Waneta); numerous nieces, nephews, extended family and friends.Farewell Service 10 a.m. Tuesday, Simplify Cremations & Funerals. Visitation 6 to 8 p.m. Monday, Simplify Cremations & Funerals. Interment Blakely Cemetery, Easton, Missouri.Online guest book and obituary at www.simplifyfunerals.com. As published in the St. Joseph News-Press. To send flowers to the family of Roger Reital, Jr., please visit Tribute Store. Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Copy article link Save Service information Oct 4 Service Tuesday, October 4, 2022 10:00AM Simplify Cremations & Funerals 2335 St. Joseph Ave St. Joseph, MO 64505 Order flowers Guaranteed delivery before the Service begins. Oct 3 Visitation Monday, October 3, 2022 6:00PM-8:00PM Simplify Cremations & Funerals 2335 St. Joseph Ave St. Joseph, MO 64505 Order flowers Guaranteed delivery before the Visitation begins. Tags Roger Huston Reital Jr. Adam Craig Reital Ethnology Worship Computer Science Christianity Spending Danny Reital Fishing Hunting Marcie Hayes × Post a comment as anonymous Emoticons [smile] [beam] [wink] [sad] [cool] [innocent] [rolleyes] [whistling] [lol] [huh] [tongue] [love] [sleeping] [yawn] [unsure] [angry] [blink] [crying] [ohmy] [scared] [sleep] [sneaky] [tongue_smile] [thumbdown] [thumbup] [censored] [happybirthday] [ban] [spam] [offtopic] [batman] [ninja] [pirate] [alien] Comment Text Cancel Post comment × Your comment has been submitted. anonymous × Report Cancel Report Abuse ×Reported ×There was a problem reporting this. × Watch this discussion. Stop watching this discussion. Watch this discussion Get an email notification whenever someone contributes to the discussion Notifications from this discussion will be disabled. Cancel Start watching Stop watching (0) comments Welcome to the discussion. Log In Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language. PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK. Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated. Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything. Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person. Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts. Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article. Post a comment Watch this discussion. Stop watching this discussion. Late Notices Late Notices, Oct. 1, 2022 Late Notices, Sept. 30, 2022 Late Notices, Sept. 29, 2022 Most Popular Articles Articles'It was scary': Shot fired inside Buffalo Wild Wings on SundaySavannah man suffers serious injuries during motorcycle crashTrial set for man charged with second-degree murderThe Shuffle: Thinking of TimmyDowntown hotel construction to start in summer of 2023HomeGoods coming to St. JosephNurses save a life on a planeMan pleads guilty to killing police dogBoil advisory issued for St. JosephPolice seeing higher crime rates, especially in some neighborhoods
