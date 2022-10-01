Roger Huston Reital Jr., 66, St. Joseph, passed away Tuesday, Sept. 27, 2022.

He was born to Roger and Wilma (Johnson) Reital on March 1, 1956, in St. Joseph.

Service information

Oct 4
Service
Tuesday, October 4, 2022
10:00AM
Simplify Cremations & Funerals
2335 St. Joseph Ave
St. Joseph, MO 64505
Oct 3
Visitation
Monday, October 3, 2022
6:00PM-8:00PM
Simplify Cremations & Funerals
2335 St. Joseph Ave
St. Joseph, MO 64505
