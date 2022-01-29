Reiss, William R. 1952-2022 Atchison, Kan.

ATCHISON, Kan. - William R. "Bill" Reiss, 69, of Atchison, Kansas, passed away on Wednesday, Jan. 26, 2022, at the University of Kansas Medical Center in Kansas City, Kansas.
Bill was born Oct. 6, 1952, in St. Joseph, the son of Wendell and Marguerite (Liller) Reiss. He began a career in banking in 1972 at First National Bank in St. Joseph and finished as the vice president of the consumer loans office at the Bank of Atchison, where he retired on Dec. 31, 2021, after 23 years of service. He was also a co-owner of Movie Magic in Atchison.
Bill loved music and was a talented drummer. He was an original member of the band "Liquid Fire" from 1968-82 and played in many bands for the rest of his life, contributing greatly to the local music scene in St. Joseph and Atchison. Bill was a kind and easygoing man, beloved by all who knew him for his good nature and sense of humor. He was a skilled handyman and enjoyed vacationing anywhere with a beach. Bill was fond of dogs, and they were fond of him. He loved being with his family, including his three grandchildren.
Bill married Karen Church on July 10, 1987, and she survives of the home. He is also survived by a son, Matthew Reiss, and his wife Melissa Reiss of Overland Park, Kansas; two daughters, Jennifer Reiss Butterwick and Erika Walljasper, and her husband Joe Walljasper, all of Columbia, Missouri; a sister, Patricia Loft, and her husband Bob Loft of Kansas City; grandchildren Savannah, Bellamy and Graham; and several nieces, nephews and great nieces and nephews.
He was preceded in death by his parents.
A memorial service will be held at 2 p.m., Thursday, Feb. 3, 2022, at the Trinity Episcopal Church in Atchison, with burial following in the Trinity Episcopal Church Garden. The family will receive friends before the service at the church.
Memorials are suggested to the American Cancer Society or American Heart Association and may be sent in care of the Becker-Dyer-Stanton Funeral Home, which has been entrusted with the arrangements.
Words of comfort for the family may be left at www.beckerdyer.com. As published in the St. Joseph News-Press.
