Daniel Joseph "Danny Joe" Reinert, 73, St. Joseph, passed away Sunday, Jan. 16, 2022.
He was born March 16, 1948, in St. Joseph, to George H. and Melva L. (Buie) Reinert.
Danny Joe married Jean Gail Duffy Jan. 13, 1978. They just celebrated their 44th Anniversary.
He proudly served in the U.S. Army from July 1967 to April 1969, and fought in Vietnam with the 1st Infantry Division, "Big Red One". He received the Vietnam Service Medal with two Bronze Service Stars, National Defense Service Medal, Republic of Vietnam Campaign Medal, Commendation Medal, Sharpshooter (Rifle M-16).
At 14 he started working for his family business, Reinert Brothers Construction. He later worked for J.E. Dunn Construction for 25 years before retiring.
He was an avid hunter and fisherman, enjoyed mushroom hunting, telling stories, but most of all spending time with his family, grandchildren, and friends.
He was preceded in death by his father, George H. Reinert.
Survivors include wife, Jean Gail; sons, Daniel Reinert (Teresa), David Reinert (Sierra); grandchildren, Faith, Finley and Kira; mother, Melva L. Reinert; brother, Michael Reinert (Chrisie); sister, Yvonne Wilson; his beloved cat, Mr. Tew; numerous cousins, nieces, nephews, extended family and friends
Farewell Services and Public Livestream 1 p.m. Saturday, Meierhoffer Funeral Home & Crematory. Interment Memorial Park Cemetery. The family will gather with friends 11 a.m. to 1 p.m. Saturday, Meierhoffer Funeral Home & Crematory.
In lieu of flowers the family requests donations to Cuddles for Clefts, Paralyzed Vets, or the Wounded Warrior Project.
Online guest book and obituary at www.meierhoffer.com. As published in the St. Joseph News-Press.
