Reindl, Mary J. 1935-2020

LEAVENWORTH, Kan. - On Friday, Nov. 6, 2020, Mary Joan (Becker) Reindl, loving wife and mother of three children, died at the age of 85. She worked in the aviation industry as a flight instructor and charter pilot in Kansas City and surrounding areas. She was well respected by her peers.

Rosary and visitation will be on Nov. 12, 2020, from 6 to 8 p.m. at The Davis Funeral Chapel, 531 Shawnee Street, Leavenworth, Kansas. Funeral will be on Nov. 13, 2020, at The Davis Funeral service at 11 a.m. Burial after service at Mt Calvary Cemetery. 1011 Desoto Road. Lansing, KS 66048.

Born Jan. 30, 1935, Mary Joan Becker was preceded in death by husband Joseph W. Reindl, son Lewis Kelly Reindl and brothers, Richard Becker and Joseph Becker Jr. She married to Joseph W. Reindl on Feb. 11, 1961. They raised three sons, Lewis Kelly Reindl (Patricia Reindl), Walter J. Reindl (Kim Bader-Reindl) and William B. Reindl (Melinda Kaye Green Reindl).

She earned the Amelia Earhart Memorial Scholarship for advanced training in flight or in aeronautical studies given annually by the Ninety Nines an International Organization of Licensed Women Pilots.

She was an FAA Accident Prevention Counselor and Received the Department of Transportation Federal Aviation Administration Flight Safety Award.

EAA Chapter 200 Outstanding contribution to Sport Aviation Award 1983.

She was Flight Instructor of the Year 1983.

She was on the cover of 1999 Edition of Flight Training The proficiency and Careers Magazine.

Her hobbies: Horses and Red Hat Society. Joann was a great Lady...was always taking care of people... with a great passion for fun. She enjoyed dressing up in Red and purple hats...was eager to suggest such fun projects as dying Easter eggs, designing Halloween Costumes and enjoyed the lively outings of her Red Hat Society Lady friends such as donning exotic purple and red hats.

