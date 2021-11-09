MOUND CITY, Mo. - Charles George Reilly, Sr. 80, Mound City, Missouri, passed away Friday, Nov. 5, 2021.
He was born Aug. 18, 1941, in Camden, New Jersey, to Charles and Margaret (Glascoe) Reilly.
Charles married Alma Pedersen on Sept. 7, 1963. She survives of the home.
He was an environmental engineer for Exide Corp. working in lead reclamation.
Charles was a member of the Sportsman's AC in Gloucester, New Jersey, and Ducks Unlimited Squaw Creek Chapter, and was inducted into the Waterfowler's Hall of Fame in 2014. He was also a member of the Mound City Golf Course and St. Patrick's Catholic Church in Forest City, Missouri.
He was preceded in death by his parents; brother-in-law, Hugh McStay.
Survivors include his wife, Alma, Mound City; sons, Charles "Chuck" Reilly, Mound City, and Richard "Rich" Reilly (Amy), Rockledge, Florida; daughter, Sandy Reilly, Melbourne, Florida; grandchildren, Amanda Vonderschmidt (Clayton), Cecilia Reilly, and Jake Reilly (Rachel Baird); great-grandchildren, Daycee Witt, Miley and Colt Vonderschmidt, and Olivia; sister, Peg McStay; sister-in-law, Marie Carlson; many nieces and nephews.
Natural Farewell under the direction of Pettijohn & Crawford Family Funeral Service. Services will be held at a later date.
In lieu of flowers, the family suggests donations to Ducks Unlimited, Squaw Creek Chapter, Mound City, 3 Rivers Hospice, or the donor's choice.
Online guest book and obituary at www.pettijohncrawford.com. As published in the St. Joseph News-Press.
