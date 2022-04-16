Reiley, Elise 1954-2022 Kansas City, Mo.

KANSAS CITY, Mo. - "Please join us to celebrate the amazing life of Elise "Dude" Reiley.
We will gather for a luncheon to share some of our favorite memories and favorite stories, and remember the wonderful mother, sister, aunt and friend who is greatly missed.
The celebration of life in honor of Elise will be held on April 23, 2022, from noon to 3 p.m. at the Fellowship Hall at Ebenezer UMC, 7000 SE US Hwy 169, St. Joseph. As published in the St. Joseph News-Press.
