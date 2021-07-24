Reidlinger, Robert R. 1927-2021 Conception, Mo.

CONCEPTION, Mo. -Robert Richard Reidlinger was born Oct. 20, 1927, in Conception, to Charles and Cecelia (Stoll) Reidlinger. He grew up on a farm west of Conception.
Robert passed away July 21, 2021, at Orillas Way in Grant City, at the age of 93.
Robert joined the United States Army Oct. 30, 1945.
Robert and Wynona Myers were married Aug. 30, 1952. To this union, four children were born. They lived and farmed in the Darlington, Missouri area. They were married for 52 years. Wynona passed away June 19, 2004.
He was also preceded in death by: his parents; brothers, Bill and Charles Reidlinger; and a sister, Lillian Hulen.
He is survived by: his sons, Robin (Carol) Reidlinger, Albany, Ron Reidlinger, Darlington; daughters, Kathy (Dale) Andersen, Kirksville, Missouri, Rita (Jim) Krueger, Buffalo, Missouri; grandchildren: Eric (Stefanie) and Jared Reidlinger, Kaylie and Taryn Andersen, Zachary Fitzgerald, Megan (Michael) Murdock; great-grandchildren; brother, Larry (Reta) Reidlinger, Clyde, Missouri; many nieces and nephews.
Robert was a member of the St. Peters Catholic Church of Stanberry, Missouri.
Mass of Christian Burial: 11 a.m. Wednesday, July 28, at St. Peters Catholic Church, Stanberry.
Burial will be in the Rouse Cemetery, Darlington.
The family will receive friends 6 to 8 p.m. Tuesday evening, at the Roberson-Polley Chapel, Albany, Missouri, where friends may call anytime after 2 p.m. on Tuesday.
Memorial Contributions: Disabled American Veterans in care of the Roberson-Polley Chapel, 403 N. Hundley, Albany, MO 64402.
Online condolences: www.robersonpolleychapel.com. As published in the St. Joseph News-Press.
