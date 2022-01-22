Reid, Mary Lou 1948-2022 St. Joseph, MO.

Mary Lou Reid, 73, of St. Joseph, passed away Jan. 19, 2022.
She was born on March 19, 1948 to Carl Swafford and Frances (Morris)Swafford in Excelsior Springs, Missouri. She attended school in Richmond, Missouri. She married Dale Alan Reid on Aug. 5, 1968. They lived in Independence, Missouri and later moved to Latour, Missouri.
She loved spending time with her family and friends. She volunteered as a greeter at East Ridge Manor in St. Joseph while she was a resident there.
Mary enjoyed attending her grandchildren's sports and school events, house sitting for her families' pets and collecting ornamental frogs. She worked at Texaco in Independence as a cashier for many years. After relocating to Latour, she was a school bus driver - a job she greatly enjoyed.
She was preceded in death by her parents, her husband, and her three brothers.
She is survived by her sons, Jerry (Ruthie), James (Tina), seven grandchildren, 23 great-grandchildren, and her sister Audrey Brown (Mike).
Family visitation: 10 a.m. followed by service at 11 a.m. Tuesday, January 25th at Hixson-Klein Funeral Home in Gower, Missouri.
Burial: Barry Cemetery, Kansas City, Missouri.
Donations to Friends Of The Animal Shelter Of Saint Joseph, Inc. may be made in lieu of flowers. As published in the St. Joseph News-Press.
