MAYSVILLE, Mo. - Anita Marie Reid (Gallus), age 65, was born Aug. 11, 1954 in Maysville.

She married Donald Reid of Andover, Kansas and started a family in Wichita Kansas.

She later moved with that family to Kansas City, Missouri, and passed on May 10, 2020.

Funeral Mass will be held at St. Aloysius Catholic Church in Maysville, on May 18, 2020, at 11:00 am, with Father Tom officiating.

Christian Burial will follow at the Amity, Missouri. Cemetery.

Visitation will be held at 9 a.m. on Monday May 18, 2020, the Turner Family Funeral Home in Maysville

Social distancing protocol will be followed.

Memorials: Donor's Choice

Online Condolences: www.turnerfamilyfuneral.com As published in the St. Joseph News-Press.