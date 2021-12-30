Reichert O.S.F., Sr. Kathleen C. 1945-2021 Savannah, Mo.

SAVANNAH, Mo. - Sister Kathleen Cecilia Reichert O.S.F., a member of the Sisters of St. Francis of Savannah, went home to the Lord on Dec. 24, 2021, at St. Luke's Medical Center in Kansas City, Missouri, following a prolonged and intense struggle with pulmonary hypertension and CREST (an auto-immune disease).
Sister Kathleen was born on Sept. 9, 1945, in Brunswick, Missouri, to George V. and Inez E. (Manson) Reichert. She was the 10th of 16 children.
In 1963, she professed vows at the Convent of the Sisters of St. Francis in Savannah, Missouri. Sister Kathleen served as teacher, school administrator, formation director and provincial superior. She was dedicated to her faith, her religious community and to serving others.
She is survived by: six brothers; four sisters; two sisters-in-law; and her fellow Sisters in her religious community, both here and in Austria, Germany and Kasachstan. She is also survived by: numerous nieces, nephews, greats and cousins.
She was preceded in death by: her father and mother; three brothers; two sisters: two brothers-in-law; two sisters-in-law; one nephew; and one niece.
Due to COVID and limited seating, the Mass of Christian Burial will be a private ceremony on Jan. 12.
Inurnment will be in the Sisters' Cemetery, Savannah.
Masks are required for the Scriptural Wake Service, which will be open to the public and will be held at 7 p.m. Tuesday, Jan. 11, in the Convent's Mother Pia Ministry Center with Visitation from 5 to 8 p.m.
Memorials may be left to the Sisters of St. Francis' Retirement Fund or Ministry Fund. As published in the St. Joseph News-Press.
