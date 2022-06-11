Ronald R. Rehm

EASTON, Mo. - Ronald R. Rehm, 75, of Easton, Missouri, formerly of Craig, Missouri, passed away June 9, 2022, at a St. Joseph hospital.

Services: 11 a.m. Wednesday, Holt Trinity Lutheran Church, Mound City, Missouri. Family will greet friends beginning at 10 a.m. at the church. Interment with military honors, I.O.O.F. Cemetery, Craig.

Memorials directed to the Rehm family.

Online condolences and complete obit found at www.chamberlainfuneral.com.

Chamberlain Funeral Home, Mound City in charge of arrangements. As published in the St. Joseph News-Press.

