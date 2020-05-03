Refshauge, Mildred L. 1947-2020

SAN TAN VALLEY, Ariz. - Mildred Lee "Middy" Refshauge passed away April 19, 2020.

Middy was born Aug. 14, 1947, to Harley and Melba Ball

In 1965, Middy married Eddie Smith. There were three children born to this union: Trish Kinion (Larry), Amy West (Jack) and Eddie Smith (Cindy).

They later divorced, and Middy married Stanley Refshauge.

She made her homes in Missouri, Nebraska and in her final place of residence in Arizona.

She was preceded in death by: her parents; several siblings; and one great-grandchild.

She is survived by: her husband; her two daughters; one son; 10 grandchildren; and 14 great-grandchildren.

She is also survived by Mary Bauer, sister and very best friend.

She will be missed and loved by many, and especially her children and her sister, Mary.

Middy has been cremated.

There will be no services scheduled at this time. As published in the St. Joseph News-Press.