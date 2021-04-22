ST. PETERSBURG, Fla. - Ronald "Ron" A. Reeves, 73, formerly of St. Joseph, passed away April 18, 2021, in St Petersburg, Florida.

Born Aug. 15, 1947, Ron graduated from CHS 1965 and joined the US Navy and served in the Vietnam War. He met his wife, Barbara, on a blind date in San Antonio when he was 21. They married June 7, 1969.

Ron was a member of the St. Joseph Fire Department, retiring after 20 years. He also retired from St. Joseph Transit after 14 years.

Ron is survived by his wife, Barbara; son, Scott and his wife Mary Pozuelo, and granddaughter, Audrianna Pozuelo, all in St. Petersburg, Florida; his brother Robert, wife Charlotte, their children, and grandchildren in St. Joseph area; and cousin, William Knapp of Massachusetts.

Graveside Service will be held at 2 p.m., Saturday, April 24, 2021, at Memorial Park Cemetery under the direction of Rupp Funeral Home.

Following the service, a Celebration of Life will be held. Ron now rests in heaven, freed from the pain of his earthly body.

Online condolences and obituary at www.ruppfuneral.com. As published in the St. Joseph News-Press.