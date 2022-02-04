RUSHVILLE, Mo. - Loyd A. Reeves Jr, 83, of Bean Lake, Rushville, Missouri, passed away Thursday, Jan. 27, 2022, in St. Joseph. He was born May 21, 1938, in Houston, Texas, son of Alene and Loyd Reeves Sr. He married Carol Munsterman Reeves on May 27, 1965, in Odessa Texas. He worked on pipelines as an equipment operator.
He was a loving husband, father, and grandfather. He enjoyed fishing and watching football. He was a man of God, a retired Preacher and loved spreading His word. He was a member of Household of Faith Church in Leavenworth, Kansas.
Loyd was preceded in death by his father, Loyd Reeves Sr., mother, Alene Reeves, son, Wade Reeves, and sister, Barbara Woods. He is survived by wife, Carol Reeves of Bean Lake, Rushville; daughter, Leslie (Gary) Thomas of Atchison, Kansas; son, John Daniel Reeves of Rushville; son, Loyd Toler of Abilene, Texas; grandson, Preston Reeves; granddaughter, Holly Reeves, and grandson, Lincoln Reeves all of Weston, Missouri, grandson, John Reeves Jr. of Rushville, great-grandson, Isaiah Reeves of Weston, sister, Mary (Walt) Bailey of San Angelo, Texas, sister, Virginia Laurens of Kerrville, Texas, sister, Wilma Pippins of San Angelo, sister, Sharon Coker of Kerrville, Texas, and numerous nieces, nephews and cousins.
The family will receive friends from 2:30 to 3 p.m. on Saturday, Feb. 5, 2022 at Household of Faith Church in Leavenworth, with a Memorial service following at 3 p.m.
He has been cremated under the care and direction of the Rupp Funeral Home.
Memorials are requested to the Loyd A. Reeves Jr. Memorial Fund in care of the Rupp Funeral Home.
Online condolence and obituary at www.ruppfuneral.com.
As published in the St. Joseph News-Press.
