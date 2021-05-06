HIAWATHA, Kan. - Bonnie J. Reetz, 83, of Hiawatha, Kansas, was born on a farm outside of White Cloud, Kansas, on Feb. 23, 1938, to Woodrow and Hazel (Lear) Bryan. She passed away on May 2, 2021, at Amberwell Hospital in Hiawatha, surrounded by family.
Survivors include a brother, Jerry (Wanda) Bryan of Hiawatha; sister, Bea Pray of Estero, Florida; brother-in-law, Virgil Hallauer; niece Michelle (John) Wright; nephews, Rick (Deb) Bryan, Terry Hallauer, and Von Hallauer; and six great-nieces and nephews.
www.chapeloaksfuneralhome.com As published in the St. Joseph News-Press.
