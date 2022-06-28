Reeter, William F. 1958-2022 St. Joseph, Mo.

William Francis Reeter, 64, St. Joseph, died Saturday, June 25, 2022. He was born May 19, 1958, Jamesport, Missouri.

Preceded in death by mother, Mary Anna Reeter, brother, Robert Reeter.

Survivors include wife, Bobbi Jean Reeter; father, Virgil Reeter; son, Ayron Reeter; daughter, Ayrica Reeter; sister, Julie McMahan.

Cremation under the care of the Rupp Funeral Home.

Online condolence and obituary at www.ruppfuneral.com As published in the St. Joseph News-Press.

To plant a tree in memory of William Reeter as a living tribute, please visit Tribute Store.

