V. Marceas Reents, 92, of St. Joseph, passed away Wednesday, Sept. 29, 2021, in St. Joseph.
She was born Jan. 12, 1929, in Dekalb, daughter of Birdie and Morris Cline.
She graduated from DeKalb High School, worked at Jerre Anns Cafeteria and was seamstress for local clients, as well as a homemaker.
She liked to cook, sew, working crossword puzzles, watching wheel of fortune and socializing with friends and family. She was always willing to lend a helping hand.
Marceas was a member of the Central Assembly of God Church.
Marceas was preceded in death by: her parents; daughter, Esther Moore; son, Morris 'Butch" Ruark; and second husband, Carl Reents; first husband, Charles Ruark; a brother, A.J. Cline; and a sister, Nina Bouge.
Survivors include: daughter, Tina (Sean) Ruark-Farley, St. Joseph; several step children; numerous grandchildren; brothers: Eugene (Helen) Cline, Ray (Charlotte) Cline, Herbert (Liz) Cline; sisters, Betty Gill, Martha White, Susie (Jim) Parker; as well as numerous nieces and nephews.
Funeral services and public livestream: 10 a.m. Thursday, Oct. 7, 2021, at Rupp Funeral Home.
The family will receive friends from 6 to 8 p.m. on Wednesday, at the Rupp Funeral Home.
The Interment will be at the Memorial Park Cemetery.
Online condolence and obituary at www.ruppfuneral.com. As published in the St. Joseph News-Press.
