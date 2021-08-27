Nancy Reents, 80, of St. Joseph, passed away Aug. 24, 2021, in her home.
Nancy was born May 8, 1941, in Maryville, Missouri, to Ruby and Harry Wallace. She graduated from Maryville High School in 1959.
Nancy worked as a cosmetologist at several shops, a cosmetology instructor, and then director for Castor's Beauty Academy.
Nancy married Jerry in 1958.
Survivors include Jerry, her husband; Betty Pierson, her sister; Bob and Robyn her children; three grandchildren and one great-grandchild.
Services are Saturday, Aug. 28, 2021, at Grace Evangelical Church. Visitation at 10 a.m., service at 11 a.m.
More information can be found at www.heatonbowmansmith.com/obits. As published in the St. Joseph News-Press.
