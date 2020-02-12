BURLINGTON JUNCTION, Mo. - Wanda Paulene Reed, 86, Burlington Junction, passed away Monday, Feb. 10, 2020, at Mosaic Life Care, in St. Joseph.
Survivors include: her children, Vernon (Debra) Reed Jr. and Kaylene Steffey, both Burlington Junction; seven grandchildren; three great-grandchildren.
She was preceded in death by her husband Vernon Reed, Sr.
A Private family service will be held under the care of Price Funeral Home, Maryville, Missouri. www.pricefuneralhomemaryville.com.
