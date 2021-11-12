Reed, Sue 1942-2021 St. Joseph, Mo.

Sue (Geiwitz) Reed, a devoted wife, mother and nana, passed away peacefully on Oct. 31, 2021, in Haltom City at the age of 79.
She was born in Burlington, Iowa on June 27, 1942, to Chester Geiwitz and Ruth Hellums Geiwitz. She was dearly loved by her parents and doted on by her protective big brother, Charles.
The family moved to St. Joseph, where Sue easily made friends and was always surrounded by her besties. Some of her favorite things to do were play the accordion, wear pretty dresses and play with her dolls.
Sue attended Central High School where she was involved in Pep Squad, Glee Club and Y-Teens. She was chosen to be part of the Homecoming Court and elected Secretary of the Student Council.
After graduating high school in 1960, she attended a business college where she honed her secretarial skills. This training prepared her for her move to Washington, D.C. where she worked on Capitol Hill as the secretary for Senator William Proxmire and Senator Edmund Muskie.
In 1964, she moved to Kansas to be the secretary for Governor William Avery.
She loved this job and truly enjoyed her conversations with some interesting people, including John F. Kennedy and Bobby Kennedy.
More than anything, Sue wanted to have a family of her own. Her dream came true during her first marriage, with the births of Tyler and then Courtney. Motherhood came naturally for her, and she dedicated herself to making sure her children felt loved and supported. When her first marriage ended, Sue resiliently packed up her things and moved her two small children to Texas, for a fresh start.
While in Texas, Sue and Butch (Steve) reconnected from the early days, forming a friendship which soon turned into a deeper love. They married on June 18, 1978. To this day, Butch will say it was the happiest day of his life! The family grew with the welcomed additions of Butch's two daughters, Jenny and Robyn, from his first marriage and later with the birth of Kevin. It became a family of hers, his and ours! Sue's and Butch's 43 year marriage commitment was a reflection of their devotion and love for one another and family.
Sue enjoyed doing anything as long as it involved spending time with family and friends. She loved scrapbooking, Starbucks, collecting bears, cheering on the Dallas Cowboys and the Texas Rangers, spending weekends in Fredericksburg and playing games with her grandchildren.
Cookie Night was a special Christmas tradition she always looked forward to during the holidays. We played Christmas Bingo, baked cookies for Santa, made ornaments and shared lots of laughs. Sue was a special person with a gift for making other people feel important and loved. It was amazing to watch how quickly she could gain the trust of strangers and then call them her friends.
Our Mom, our Sue, our Nana will be greatly missed!
Sue was preceded in death by: her father, Chester Geiwitz, mother Ruth (Hellums) Geitwitz; brother, Charles Geiwitz; and stepdaughter, Robyn Reed.
Sue is survived by her loving husband of 43 years, Butch (Steve) Reed; son, Tyler Stewart; daughter, Courtney Nelson; son, Kevin Reed and his wife, Whitney; stepdaughter, Jenny Downs and her husband, Randall. Sue (Nana) is also survived by her grandchildren: Trey, Tanner, and Tavin Stewart, Dylan and Cole Nelson, Matt and Richard Downs, Addison and Harlee Reed, plus her two great granddaughters, Melody and Raelynn.
A Memorial Service for Sue Reed will be held at 2 p.m. on Nov. 14, at DeBerry Funeral Directors in Denton, Texas.
In lieu of flowers, please consider a contribution in Sue's memory to the Alzheimer's Association. As published in the St. Joseph News-Press.
