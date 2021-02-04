Robert "Bob" R. Reed, 81, St. Joseph, passed away Monday, Feb. 1, 2021.

He was born Jan. 7, 1940, in Grant City, Missouri, to Clarence William and Wanda Agnes (Johnson) Reed. Bob was the last remaining of their six children.

Bob married Judith Kay Root on Aug. 27, 1960. They had just celebrated their 60th wedding anniversary. She survives of the home.

He grew up in St. Joseph and graduated from Benton High School in 1958. He then worked as a meat cutter for 42 years, retiring from Food 4 Less.

Bob loved bowling, hunting and fishing. He loved to travel with his friends from Westminster Presbyterian Church. He had been an elder and deacon in the church, as well as a member of the church choir. He also sang in the St. Joseph Community Chorus.

Bob loved camping with family and sailing with friends. He loved cooking with his son-in-law Brad, while they both did their best impersonations of Julia Child.

He was so happy to see his Kansas City Chiefs win the Super Bowl. He also loved his kitty cat, Joy.

Most of all, Bob loved his Lord and Savior. He always wanted to walk again, and now he's walking with Jesus.

He was preceded in death by his parents; one sister; and four brothers.

Survivors include his wife, Judy; daughters, Jeanetta Milner (Brad), Jayna Fitch (Dennis), and Kari Turner (Del); grandchildren, Alicia Higgins (Dylan), Breanna Richey, Kalen Turner (Bre), Landon Turner (Breanna), Garrett Turner, Alayna Turner, and Jaime Tabeek (Kyle); great-grandchildren, Kinsley, Kadence and Killian Turner, and Kennedy and Logan Tabeek.

There will be a Celebration of Life at a later date. In lieu of flowers, the family suggests donations to the M.S. Foundation.

Online guest book and obituary at www.meierhoffer.com. As published in the St. Joseph News-Press.