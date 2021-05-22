Robert "Bob" R. Reed, 81, St. Joseph, passed away Monday, Feb. 1, 2021.

Celebration of Life 3 p.m., Saturday, May 29, Meierhoffer Funeral Home & Crematory, St. Joseph. The family will gather with friends one hour prior to the service, Meierhoffer Funeral Home & Crematory.

In lieu of flowers, the family suggests donations to the M.S. Foundation.

