Reed, Richard Joseph

Richard J. Reed
TRIMBLE, Mo. - Richard Joseph Reed 74 of Trimble, passed away June 16, 2020.
Survived by: wife, Betty Reed; children, Gwendolyn Beth Reed, Scott (Teresa) Reed, James (Danette) Reed, Dianne (Philip) Steward, and Karin (Steve) Deyo; 10 grandchildren; one great-grandson; brothers, Norman "Buck" Reed, John (Jean) Reed, and Alfred Miller, Jr.
Visitation: noon to 1 p.m. with Funeral Services at 1 p.m. Monday, June 22, at Hixson-Klein Funeral Home, Smithville
Burial: Greenlawn Cemetery, Plattsburg, Missouri