Brittany Marie Reed, 30, of St. Joseph, passed away Sunday, Jan. 12, 2020, at Mosaic Life Care.

She was born April 22, 1989, in St. Joseph, daughter of Brenda and Charles "Chuck" Reed.

She graduated from Benton High School, class of 2007, and attended Vatterott College.

She enjoyed fishing and was a very caring person.

Brittany was preceded in death by: mother, Brenda Marie Reed; paternal grandparents, Charles and Betty Reed; maternal grandfather, Harold Bowlin.

Survivors include: father, Charles "Chuck" Reed and his companion, Jamie Woodward, of St. Joseph; son, Kamdynn J. Reed; brother, Jeremy Reed; maternal grandmother, Charlotte Saxton; her companion, Anthony Davis; fiance; of her late mother, Terry Snodgrass; and numerous aunts, uncles, and cousins.

The family will receive friends from 5 to 7 p.m. Thursday, at the Rupp Funeral Home.

Memorial Service to follow at 7 p.m., at Rupp Funeral Home, with Pastor Dave Ernst officiating.

Memorials are requested to: Brittany Reed Memorial Fund, in care of Rupp Funeral Home.

Online condolences and obituary at www.ruppfuneral.com. As published in the St. Joseph News-Press.