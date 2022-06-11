ELWOOD, Kan. - Betty Jean Reed, 78, of Elwood, Kansas, passed away Thursday, June 9, 2022, at her home. She was born July 10, 1943, in St. Joseph, daughter of the late Mildred and Joseph Travis. Betty married Wesley Reed on March 11, 1988, and he survives of the home.
Betty was a warm, caring, and strong woman with a big heart, who was loved by everybody that knew her. She started the mornings out with a little coffee and a lot of Jesus. She loved attending church at the Family Worship Center, singing and praising her Lord and Savior. Betty also enjoyed singing with her group at the nursing home on Saturday afternoons.
She was very strong on faith and trust in Jesus. Betty cleaned houses and offices for over 30 years, and also at the Benton Club. After retiring she devoted her time to selling cookbooks for several churches and schools. She did not want anything in return. She also enjoyed handing out poems to people and trying to keep her husband straight.
Betty was preceded in death by parents; step fathers, Fred Reinschmidt, and Earl Sands.
Survivors include, husband, Wesley Reed of the home; four daughters, Deborah (Rich) Lovelady-Wall, Rosendale, Missouri, Rose Lovelady, Houston, Texas, Rachel and Lorreta Lovelady of St. Joseph; siblings, Charles Travis, Kansas City, Kansas, Emma (Terry) Durfee and Freda Reinschmidt of St. Joseph; grandchildren, Kelsey, Tiffany and Shelby; great- grandsons, Timmy and Asher; very special friend, Betty White; the apple of her eye, Sara Lee her spoiled black poodle; grand-dogs, Annie, Max and Bella.
Funeral services and public livestream: 10 a.m. Monday, June 13, 2022, at Rupp Funeral Home, Pastor Douglas Cline officiating, The family will receive friends from 3 to 5 p.m. on Sunday at the Rupp Funeral Home. The Interment will be at the Memorial Park Cemetery. Memorials are requested to the Family Worship center.
As published in the St. Joseph News-Press.
