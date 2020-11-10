Redmond, Robert 1952-2020

STANBERRY, Mo. - Robert Redmond, 68, Stanberry, Missouri, passed away Thursday, Nov. 5, 2020, at a St. Joseph hospital.

Robert is survived by his wife, OraKay Redmond, of the home; children, Traci (Wes) Sparks, Barnard, Missouri, Kelli Green, Stanberry, Zach (Tammy) Sparks, Stanberry, Bradley Redmond, St. Louis, Missouri, Amy (Dirk) Cassidy, Stanberry, and Chance (Leslie) Redmond, Maryville, Missouri; grandchildren, Cole, Skye (Matt), Sierra (Allen), Autumn (Mason), Dakota, Kathy (Chris), Levi, Reece, Gage (Kaliegh), Bryttani (Derek), Gillian, Bryant (Chelsea), Randall Creed, Kyle (Paige), Tyler, Sylvia, Gavyn, Emily, Logan, Tegun, Brayden, Bailey (Scotty), Clint (Hailey); great-grandchildren, Rosie, Kane, Violet, Sunni, Brylee, Phoenix, and Tucker; brother, Ron (Nancy) Redmond, Stanberry, and nephews, Steve (Deb) Redmond, Barnard, and Jeff Redmond, Stanberry.

Robert has been cremated under the direction of Roberson Funeral Home, Stanberry.

The family will hold a Celebration of Life at 3 p.m. Saturday, Nov. 14, at the Stanberry Community Center, Stanberry. A Potluck dinner will be held prior beginning at 1 p.m. where social distancing will be observed and masks are recommended. Inurnment will be held at a later date in High Ridge Cemetery, Stanberry.

Memorials may be made to the Robert Redmond Memorial Fund to be designated at a later date in care of Roberson Funeral Home, P.O. Box 153, Stanberry, MO 64489.

As published in the St. Joseph News-Press.