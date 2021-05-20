Redmond, Larry D. 1939-2021 Wathena, Kan.

WATHENA, Kan. - Larry Dean Redmond, 81, of Wathena, Kansas, passed away Monday, May 17, 2021, at a nursing home in Hiawatha, Kansas.

Larry was born on Sept. 6, 1939, in Wathena, to Harry and Myrtle (Jones) Redmond.

Larry graduated Bendena High School in 1957 and then served in the U.S. Navy from 1957 to 1961. He worked for Quaker Oats for 30 years and was a member of the First Baptist Church in Wathena.

He married Almeda Ruark on June 7, 1963, in St. Joseph. She survives.

Larry was preceded in death by his parents; sisters, Virginia Redmond and Betty Blair; and brother-in-law, Richard Johnson.

Additional survivors include his children, Larry Redmond II (Jeane'), Basehor, Kansas, Renee Clary (Jeff) of Troy, Kansas; grandchildren, Bailey Freeman (Adam), Brooke Scott (Matt), Amanda Clary (Fiance, Jared Deeken), and Aimee Clary; sisters, Darlyne Johnson of Bendena, Kansas and Lois Waldron (Leroy), Gladstone, Missouri; numerous nieces and nephews

FUNERAL: 10:30 a.m. Friday, May 21, 2021 at the Harman Rohde Funeral Home in Wathena. Burial: Bellemont Cemetery in Wathena. Visitation: family will receive friends from 6 to 8 p.m. Thursday evening at the funeral home. Friends may call after 9 a.m. Thursday. Memorials: Wathena EMS

