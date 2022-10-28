Redmon, Jack C. 1943-2022 Loveland, Colo.

LOVELAND, Colo. - Jack Carder Redmon, of Loveland, Colorado, passed away Oct. 25, 2022, after a lengthy battle with Parkinson's and dementia. He was born Feb. 26, 1943, in St. Joseph, to the late Jessie Carder Redmon and Jack Bailey Redmon.
He is survived by his wife of 52 years, Susan, the love of his life. Jack is also survived by 2 sons, Joseph Eric Redmon (Lisa) of Loveland, and J.T. Redmon (Robin) of St. Joseph. Additional survivors include his five grandchildren: Jaclynn Myers, Madison McClain, A.J. Redmon, Josie Redmon, and Zach Redmon; several great-grandchildren; his niece, Jenny Huffman; and sister-in-law, Claudia Kroemer (Rex).
Jack graduated from Central High School in St. Joseph, in 1961, and then attended college at Missouri Western.
He took pride in being a 32° Mason Charity Zeredatha No. 189 AF & AM, as well as St. Joseph Scottish Rite.
While being in St. Joseph Jack and Susan owned and operated several businesses: M&G Body and Frame, EZ Carwash, an auto parts store, and a rental car agency. In 1985, they sold the businesses and headed west to Colorado. They settled in Fort Collins, Colorado, where Jack took a job with State Farm Insurance as an auto claims adjuster until his retirement in 2010. Jack was well liked by his coworkers. They later proclaimed him as the ultimate "good neighbor."
Jack was an avid car collector. He loved spending time working with his hands, building doll houses, and other miniature structures. Jack loved camping, traveling, and spending time with family. He enjoyed showing friends his Hallmark Kiddie Car Classic Collections.
Per Jacks' request, he has been cremated.
There will be no formal service. A celebration of life brunch will take place Saturday, Nov. 5, 2022, at 11 a.m. at Allnutt Funeral Service, 2100 N. Lincoln Ave. Loveland, CO, 80538. Please visit AllnuttLoveland.com for more information.
In lieu of flowers, donations may be made to the American Parkinson's Disease Association, www.apdaparkinson.org or The Rocky Mountain Collie and Shelter Rescue, 234 S. Hacienda Del Sol Dr. Pueblo, CO, 81107. As published in the St. Joseph News-Press.
