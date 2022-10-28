Redmon, Jack C. 1943-2022 Loveland, Colo.

LOVELAND, Colo. - Jack Carder Redmon, of Loveland, Colorado, passed away Oct. 25, 2022, after a lengthy battle with Parkinson's and dementia. He was born Feb. 26, 1943, in St. Joseph, to the late Jessie Carder Redmon and Jack Bailey Redmon.

He is survived by his wife of 52 years, Susan, the love of his life. Jack is also survived by 2 sons, Joseph Eric Redmon (Lisa) of Loveland, and J.T. Redmon (Robin) of St. Joseph. Additional survivors include his five grandchildren: Jaclynn Myers, Madison McClain, A.J. Redmon, Josie Redmon, and Zach Redmon; several great-grandchildren; his niece, Jenny Huffman; and sister-in-law, Claudia Kroemer (Rex).

