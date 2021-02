ST. CLAIR, Mo. - Virginia Lee Redhage born Feb. 9, 1931, passed away Feb. 17, 2021.

Beloved aunt, cousin and friend.

Visitation will be held on from 11 a.m. to 1 p.m. Wednesday, Feb. 24, 2021, at Russell Colonial Funeral Home, St. Clair, Missouri, with funeral services at 1 p.m. Burial in Midlawn Memorial Gardens, Union, Missouri.

Memorials may be made to St. John United Church of Christ, 920 E. Gravois Rd., St. Clair, MO 63077. As published in the St. Joseph News-Press.