O. Fern Redding, 81, St. Joseph, passed away Saturday, Jan. 9, 2021, after a long illness with Alzheimer's.

She was born Sept. 4, 1939, in Fairfax, Missouri, to Melvern and Roemane (White) Cole.

Fern married Lawrence Redding Aug. 9, 1937. He preceded her in death Aug. 17, 2012.

She was a former member of Darlington Baptist Church, Darlington, Missouri and current member of Midway Baptist Church, Easton, Missouri.

Fern enjoyed shopping and going to the casinos. She was a wonderful mother and grandmother.

She worked for American Family Insurance for 30 years, retiring in 1995.

She was also preceded in death by her parents; sister, Dell Ellis; brother, Stanley Cole.

Survivors include children, Cindy Redding Knadler (Warren), Mark Redding (Debbie), Stacy Redding Eckert (David); grandchildren, Stephanie Wright (Gary), Cody Knadler (Abby), Dane Eckert (Haley), Cory Eckert (Hannah), Ethan and Jacey Redding; great-grandchildren, Brinley and Harper Wright, Cayden and Cannon Knadler, Maycie Edwards; brother, Jack Cole (Judy); brother-in-law, Bob Ellis.

The family would like to thank Wathena Healthcare and especially Shania, mom's hospice nurse from St. Croix Hospice for the terrific care of their mother.

Private Farewell Services & Interment were held Thursday, Jan. 14, 2021, Blakely Cemetery, Easton, Missouri.

In lieu of flowers the family requests donations to the National Alzheimer's Association.

Online guest book and obituary at www.meierhoffer.com. Services under the direction of Meierhoffer Funeral Home & Crematory. As published in the St. Joseph News-Press.