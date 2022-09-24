Escondido, Calif. - Jack Lowell Reddick, age 85, passed away peacefully in Escondido, California, on Sunday, Aug. 28, 2022. Born on May 19, 1937, in Clarinda, Iowa, to Laurence W. Reddick and Doris L. DeWitt Reddick, Jack attended Central High School in St. Joseph and graduated in 1955. He attended Junior College before becoming a farmer and getting involved in commercial real estate. His hobbies included refereeing high school football games and playing golf.
He married Dorothy DeVorss in 1958 and they had four children. He moved to California in 1987 and enjoyed living in California with his wife, Marilyn Reddick.
He was preceded in death by his parents; his aunt, Hallie Godsey; uncle, Jim Godsey; two sisters, Audrey Coleman, of Kerrville, Texas, and Connie Marsh, of Grand Saline, Texas; as well as two sons, Doug Reddick and Don Reddick.
He is survived by his wife, Marilyn; son, Dave Reddick (Kim), DeKalb, Missouri; daughter, Jackie Doyel (Jeff), Shawnee, Kansas; nine grandsons and granddaughters; one great-grandson, and one great-granddaughter.
Jack will be interred at Hopkins, Missouri, cemetery. There are no funeral arrangements at this time. As published in the St. Joseph News-Press.
