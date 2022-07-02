Lana Jane Redden, 68, of St. Joseph, passed away Wednesday, June 29, 2022, at a Topeka, Kansas hospital.
She was born Aug. 25, 1953, in Atchison, daughter of Doris (Frame) and Charles Schurman.
She graduated from Benton High School, class of 1971.
She married Randy Redden on July 21, 1972.
Lana had worked at Gold N' Glaze Donuts, Sack N' Save Grocery and retired from Northwest Missouri Psychiatric Rehabilitation Center in 2019. She enjoyed reading, watching the jewelry channel and playing solitaire, often all at the same time. She was an avid user of her iPad and also enjoyed going to the casino.
Lana was preceded in death by: her parents; brother, Ronald Schurman; and brother-in-law, Mike Redden.
Survivors include: husband, Randy Redden of the home; sisters, Cassy (Jim) Gunter of Hartsville, South Carolina, Clella (Max) Johnson of St. Joseph, Charlene (Scott) Kirschner of St. Joseph; brother, Thomas Schurman of Savannah, Missouri; brother-in-law, Gary (Linda) Redden of St. Joseph; sisters-in-law, Lori (Pat) Shelter of St. Joseph, Tina Kennedy of St. Joseph and Kathy Brown of St. Joseph; numerous nieces, nephews, great-nieces and great-nephews.
Funeral services will be 7 p.m.Wednesday, July 6, 2022, at Rupp Funeral Home, Pastor David Mejia officiating.
The family will receive friends from 5 to 7 p.m. on Wednesday at the Rupp Funeral Home.
Mrs. Redden will be cremated following services. Memorials are requested to the American Kidney Foundation.
Online condolences and obituary at www.ruppfuneral.com. As published in the St. Joseph News-Press.
