Readel, Helen 1931-2021

COLORADO SPRINGS, Colo. - Helen L. Readel beloved mother, grandmother, great-grandmother, passed away on Jan. 22, 2021.

She was born in St. Joseph, on the 4th of Nov., 1931, to J. Albert Weese and Daphna Schottel Weese. She was married to her late husband, William E. Readel, for 57 years. They had one son, Steven (Marti), two grandchildren, Kevin Readel (Lisa) and Kimberly Grasty (Chris), and four great- grandchildren (Monte, Gage, Garrett, Kristen), one brother Al Weese (Norma). She had two sisters, Elaine Weese and Delores Simpson, who preceded her. She is also survived by her sister-in-law, Jayne Sullivan, of Colorado Springs, and many nieces, nephews and friends.

Helen and her husband, Bill, moved to Colorado in 1966 where she went to work as a deputy clerk in the Fourth District Court of El Paso County, Colorado Springs, Colorado, now known as the Pioneer Museum. She also worked at the Ent Air Force Base, now the Olympic Center on Boulder Street here in Colorado Springs. She retired from Peterson Air Force Base clinic.

After she retired she volunteered at Silver Key in the office and delivering Meals on Wheels.

Helen loved Colorado especially Colorado Springs and called it home after 50+ years.

Deceased's funeral arrangements There will be a visitation on Friday, Jan. 29, 2021, from 10 to 11 a.m., Swan-Law Funeral Directors, 501 N. Cascade Ave., Colorado Springs, followed by the funeral service at 11 a.m. Burial will be at Memorial Gardens Cemetery.

In lieu of flowers donations can be made to St. Jude Children's Research Hospital. As published in the St. Joseph News-Press.