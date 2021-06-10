Raymond, Terry 1964-2021 Stanberry, Mo.

STANBERRY, Mo. - Terry Raymond, 56, Stanberry, Missouri, passed away Monday, June 7, 2021, at an Albany, Missouri, hospital.

Terry is survived by his wife, Stacy, of the home; sons, Jonathan (Rebecca) Raymond, Stanberry, and Lucas Raymond, Olathe, Kansas; granddaughters, Kinzlee and Rory; parents, Don and Ann Raymond, Stanberry; brother, Brian Raymond, Wellsville, Kansas; sister, Diana (Ron) Wood, Stanberry; and several nieces and nephews.

Terry has been cremated under the direction of Roberson Funeral Home, Stanberry.

Memorial Services will be held at 11:30 a.m. Friday, June 11, at the First Christian Church, Stanberry, under the direction of Roberson Funeral Home, Stanberry. Private Inurnment will be held in High Ridge Cemetery, Stanberry. The family will receive friends from 9:30 to 11:30 a.m. Friday at the church where friends may call after 8:30 a.m.

Memorials may be made to the Terry Raymond Memorial Fund to be designated at a later date in care of Roberson Funeral Home, P.O. Box 153, Stanberry, MO 64489.

