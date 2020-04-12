Naomi (Dawson) Raymond, 91, St. Joseph, passed away day, Wednesday, April 8, 2020.

She was born July 1, 1928.

Naomi married her high school sweetheart, Carl Dawson, Jan. 5, 1946; he preceded her in death in 2007.

She was saved and loved Jesus.

Naomi enjoyed being a Sunday school teacher.

Naomi loved to have family gatherings.

She enjoyed cooking, baking, camping, and fishing; Naomi could out fish just about anyone.

She was also preceded in death by: her parents, William and Maudie (Lewis) Pottorff; son, Stanley Dawson; brother, Bob Pottorff; sisters, Mary Jane Johnson and Clara Jo Parker.

Survivors include: her sons: Steve Dawson (Diana), Rick Dawson, Tom Dawson; 11 grandchildren; 23 great-grandchildren; 17 great-great-grandchildren; and numerous extended family members and friends.

Graveside Service and Celebration of Life will be announced at a later date.

As published in the St. Joseph News-Press.