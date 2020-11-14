Raymond D. Wells 1938-2020

KING CITY, Mo. - Raymond Dale Wells, 82, passed peacefully into the loving arms of Jesus Christ on Sunday, Nov. 8, 2020. He was at home with family by his side.

Dale was born on Aug. 24, 1938, at the family farm on Empire Prairie, to Raymond and Marie (Lebow) Wells. His parents and brother, Kermit Clyde Wells, preceded him in death.

On Dec. 5, 1958, Dale married the love of his life, Melva Deane Jameson. They built a beautiful life together, serving God and maintaining loving relationships with their children, grandchildren and countless friends.

Dale graduated from King City R-I High School, served in the Air Guard for six years, founded Hall & Wells Truck Line with Merrill Hall, served on the Jackson Township Board, was a long time member and past president of the King City Lions Club, as well as a volunteer firefighter and EMT. Dale and his son, Greg, founded D&G Guns and made annual prairie dog hunting trips to South Dakota. Dale was an extremely talented mechanic, a dedicated farmer and a loyal friend and family man.

Dale was a current member of First Christian Church and a past elder and member of Grace Community Church.

He enjoyed hunting, target shooting, dancing, playing snooker and cards, fixing motorcycles and taking care of his land. Dale's greatest passion was spending time with his wife, children and grandchildren. He wouldn't miss a holiday, sporting event, birthday or graduation; but it was all the farm visits, lunches, dinners and conversations that his family will cherish in their hearts forever. Through his genuine positivity, lightheartedness and quick-witted sense of humor, he made every encounter a joyful occasion.

Dale is survived by his loving wife of nearly 62 years, Melva Deane Wells. Also by his children, Lori (Dennis) Ambroske, Shari (Steve) Adams, Greg Wells; and by his grandchildren, Brandon Ambroske, Brooke Ambroske, Heather (Sean) Morrison, Myranda (Clint) Lowrance, Chandler (Austin) Pfannentstiel and Lauren Wells.

A celebration of Dale's life will be held in 2021 for all friends and family. As published in the St. Joseph News-Press.