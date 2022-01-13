Ray, Wilbur 1925-2022 Grant City, Mo.

GRANT CITY, Mo. - Wilbur Ray, age 96, Grant City, Missouri, was welcomed into the arms of his heavenly father on Tuesday, Jan. 11, 2022, at home with his loving grandson, in St. Joseph.
Wilbur was born on March 11, 1925, at Isadora, in Worth County, Missouri, to James G. and Laura Hall Ray. He spent the majority of his life living on his family farm in Grant City with his wife of 68 years. He was baptized in his home church of Isadora Church of Christ where he was a life-long active member, Elder, Sunday School Teacher, and Worship Leader. Upon his wife's death in 2013 he moved to St. Joseph to live with his family where he began attending Central Christian Church.
Wilbur is preceded in death by his wife, Martha Laura (McCord) Ray who he married on Oct. 15, 1944; their two infant children, Madonna May and Orlin Lee; his parents; 12 siblings.
His survivors include son, James G. Ray and his wife Kathy (Wallace) Ray, St. Joseph; three grandchildren; 11 great-grandchildren; and numerous nephews and nieces.
Private family funeral services will be held at the Andrews-Hann Funeral Home, Grant City, where friends may call after 9 a.m. Thursday, until noon on Friday. Burial will be in the Grant City Cemetery.
The family requests that memorials be given to the Isadora Church of Christ in lieu of flowers.
andrewshannfuneralhome.com As published in the St. Joseph News-Press.
