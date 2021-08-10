Ray, Harold K. Rock Port, Mo.

Harold K. Ray
ROCK PORT, Mo. -Harold Keith Ray, age 87, of Rock Port, passed away Friday, Aug. 6, 2021.
Keith was the owner/operator of Keith Ray Trucking for 35 years.
Keith is survived by: his two sons, Scott (Bonnie) Ray, Fairfax, Missouri and Kent (Janice) Ray, Fairfax; granddaughter, Jessica (Lance) Murry and great- granddaughter, Ava, Hickman, Nebraska; granddaughter, Jennifer (Brandon) Peregrine and great-grandchildren: Bo, Jax, Jorja and Bennett, Tarkio, Missouri; grandson, Harold (Jessica) Ray and great-granddaughters, Madison and Sadie, Savannah, Missouri; special friend, Betty Henry, Rock Port; six siblings; and numerous nieces, nephews and cousins.
Family visitation will be from 5 to 7 p.m. Wednesday, Aug. 11, 2021, at Schooler Funeral Home, Fairfax.
Graveside service and interment: 10:30 a.m. Thursday, Aug. 12, 2021, at Pleasant Ridge Cemetery, near Fairfax.
Memorials may be made to Shriners Hospitals or the JDRF (Juvenile Diabetes Research Foundation).
Friends may call after 9 a.m. Tuesday, at the funeral home.
Arrangements: Schooler Funeral Home, Fairfax/Craig, Missouri. As published in the St. Joseph News-Press.
