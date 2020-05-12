Dean Joan Ray

FAIRFAX, Mo. - Dean Joan Ray, 85, Fairfax, died at Community Hospital ,Fairfax on May 10

Survivors include: her sons, Scott (Bonnie) Ray and Kent (Janice) Ray, all of Fairfax; three grandchildren, and seven greatgrandchildren.

Open visitation from 1 to 5 p.m. on Wednesday,May 13 at Schooler Funeral Home, Fairfax.

Social distancing rules will be observed.

Private family graveside service and interment onThursday, May 14, at Pleasant Ridge Cemetery near Fairfax.

Memorials to the Fairfax City Park and Fairfax City Hall. As published in the St. Joseph News-Press.