Rawlings, Judy 1944-2021 Platte City, Mo.

PLATTE CITY, Mo. -Judy Rawlings, 76, of Platte City, passed away, May 5, 2021.

She was born on June 16, 1944, to Ernest Albert and Mildred Lorriane (Cogdill) Hansroth, in St. Joseph. Judy grew up near Dearborn and graduated from North Platte High School.

On Sept. 28, 1963, she was united in marriage to Charles Rawlings. After their marriage they lived in Platte City, where they made their home.

Judy was a member of the Dearborn Christian Church.

She enjoyed gardening, canning, and raising flowers.

She was preceded in death by her parents.

Judy is survived by her husband, Charles; sons, Kelly (Michelle) Rawlings and Kevin (Tamara) Rawlings; granddaughters, Madelyn and Rachel Rawlings; other relatives and many friends.

Funeral Service: 1 p.m. Monday, May 10, at the Dearborn Christian Church with visitation one hour prior to the service.

Burial: Pleasant Ridge Cemetery, Weston, Missouri.

Arrangements, Hixson-Klein Funeral Home. As published in the St. Joseph News-Press.