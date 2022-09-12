PLATTE CITY, Mo. -Charles Rawlings, 80, of Platte City, passed away, Sept. 8, 2022.
He was born on Nov. 8, 1941, to Earl Charles and Nellie Wray (Buckler) Rawlings in Weston, Missouri. He attended North Platte High School.
On Sept. 28, 1963, he was united in marriage to Judith Lynn Hansroth. After their marriage, they lived in Platte City, where they made their home. His wife, Judy, passed away May 5, 2021.
Charles worked for Hotpoint Appliances and Leonard Brothers Truck line. In addition to working, he was a lifelong farmer. In his earlier years, he enjoyed racoon hunting and later, gardening. But most of all, he loved his time with his granddaughters.
He was also preceded in death by: his parents; brothers: Jerry, Gary, Roger and Steven Rawlings; and sister-in-law, Connie Rawlings.
Charles is survived by: his sons, Kelly (Michelle) Rawlings and Kevin (Tamara) Rawlings; granddaughters, Madelyn and Rachel Rawlings; sisters, Joyce Snyder and Virginia (Steve) Woodward; brothers, Alton Rawlings and Rick (Susan) Rawlings; sister-in-law, Joyce Rawlings; his dog, Bella; several nieces and nephews; other relatives and many friends.
Graveside Service: 11 a.m. Tuesday, Sept. 13, at Pleasant Ridge Cemetery, Weston, Missouri.
The family will receive friends at 10:30 a.m. prior to the service.
Arrangements, Hixson-Klein Funeral Home.
Donations may be made to St. Jude's Children's Hospital. As published in the St. Joseph News-Press.
