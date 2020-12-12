Rathmann, Linda 1935-2020

WATHENA, Kan. - Linda Marlene Rathmann, 85, of Wathena, Kansas, passed away Wednesday, Dec. 9, 2020 at the Carriage Square Nursing Home in St. Joseph.

Linda was born on May 7, 1935, in Germany to Carl and Emma Sprenger.

She was a homemaker and so much more. Linda was of the Lutheran Faith.

Linda married Donald E. Rathmann on Feb. 23, 1953, in Germany. He preceded her in death on March 30, 2008. She was also preceded in death by her parents and a son, Bobby Rathmann.

Survivors; her children, Donald Rathmann, St. Joseph. Linda Shanks, St. Joseph, Ronnie Rathmann, Cameron, Missouri; Randy Rathmann, Wathena; Connie Miller, Wathena; Tim Rathmann, Wathena; numerous grandchildren and great grandchildren.

Private Family Graveside Service: Monday, Dec. 14, 2020 at the Zion United Evangelical Cemetery, Wathena, Kansas.

There is no scheduled viewing or visitation.

Memorials: Wathena EMS, American Heart Association or the American Cancer Society.

As published in the St. Joseph News-Press.