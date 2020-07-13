Rasnic, Joyce E.(Oslin) 1939-2020

MOUND CITY, Mo. - Joyce E. (Oslin) Rasnic, 80, passed away July 11, 2020, at her home.

She was born Nov. 4, 1939, in Watson, Missouri.

In 1956 Joyce married Charles Rasnic.

Throughout Joyce's life, she was a hard worker and owned and operated several businesses.

After Charles retired, they owned and operated Good Time Antiques and Greenhouse in Mound City, for more than 30 years.

Joyce was a lifelong member of the Church of Christ.

She was well loved by family and friends.

Preceding her in death were: her parents, Raymond and Elsie (Hermann) Oslin; husband, Charles; infant son, Charles, Jr.; nine sisters; and three brothers.

Survivors include: her sons: Michael (Dallas) Rasnic of Craig, Missouri, Jack (Janet) of Scott City, Missouri and Joseph (Mattie) of Mound City; sister, Alice Faye Willson of Miami, Florida; 10 grandchildren; 14 great grandchildren; and many nieces and nephews.

Farewell services: 11 a.m. Tuesday, July 14, 2020, Chamberlain Funeral Home, Mound City.

Family will gather with friends one hour prior to services.

Interment: Benton Church Cemetery, Forest City, Missouri.

Memorial: Holt County Cancer Fund.

Online condolences may be left at: www.chamberlainfuneral.com. As published in the St. Joseph News-Press.