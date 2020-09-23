NORTH KANSAS CITY, Mo. - Lois Thompson Rapp, deeply loved by family and friends, departed this life on Monday, Sept. 14, 2020, after a long battle with lung disease.

Lois leaves behind her son, Daniel J. and Brenda Rapp and their families, Cody and April Rapp, Dustin and Alisha Rapp and Rachel and Jay White; and seven great-grandchildren; her daughter, Pamela and Augie Grasis, and their families, Ryan and Meg Sutton, Lindsay and Travis Hatcher, Augi Grasis and fiance;e, Matthew Helling; and four great-grandchildren.

Lois is survived by her dear sister, Donna Thompson Holmes and her husband Don, of St. Joseph. They talked on the phone every day.

Lois will be laid to rest next to her husband, Albert, who passed away in 2011, at the Leavenworth National Cemetery.

Due to COVID, only a small family ceremony will be held. Arrangements by The Meyers Northland Chapel in Parkville.

Complete obituary and condolences at Meyersfuneralchapel.com. As published in the St. Joseph News-Press.