Rapp Jr., Roy E. 1943-2022 St. Joseph, Mo. Sep 8, 2022

Roy E. Rapp, Jr., 79, St. Joseph, passed away Sept. 3, 2022.Friday 6 p.m. will be an Eastern Star Memorial Service with the Masonic Memorial Service at 6:30 p.m. to follow. After which, the family will gather with friends until 8 p.m. at the funeral home.Farewell Services and Public Livestream 10 a.m. Saturday, Sept. 10, 2022, Meierhoffer Funeral Home & Crematory. Interment Memorial Park Cemetery.Memorial donations may be made to American Diabetes Association.Online guest book and obituary at www.meierhoffer.com. As published in the St. Joseph News-Press.

Service information
Sep 9 Visitation
Friday, September 9, 2022
6:00PM-8:00PM
Meierhoffer Funeral Home & Crematory
5005 Frederick Ave. Suite A
St. Joseph, MO 64506

Sep 10 Service
Saturday, September 10, 2022
10:00AM-11:00AM
Meierhoffer Funeral Home & Crematory
5005 Frederick Ave. Suite A
St. Joseph, MO 64506
