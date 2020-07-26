Hugh Dean Rapp, of St. Joseph, went to be with his Lord on July 22, 2020, at a local healthcare facility.

Hugh was born July 26, 1936, in Stover, Missouri, the son of Raymond R. Rapp and Myrtie Roberts Rapp.

He was a 1955 graduate of North Kansas City High School. He married his high school sweetheart, Melva Maples, on October 16,1955, and they have lived in the Kansas City Metro area since that time.

Hugh was a tool finisher at Hallmark Cards for 40 years. For a number of years he was a barber, owning a shop in Harrisonville, Missouri. He was a faithful member of Nall Avenue Baptist Church and later Blue Valley Baptist Church, where he taught Sunday School for several years, and was a deacon and chairman of the Property and Grounds Committee.

Survivors include: his sons, Dennis Rapp and James (Susan) Rapp, both of St. Joseph; and his sister, Rowena Lietzke of Lincoln, Missouri; five grandchildren; and four great-grandchildren.

Preceding him in death were his parents and his wife Melva Maples Rapp.

Hugh was a loving husband, caring father, fabulous grandfather and a steadfast friend. He was a wonderful example of a life well lived.

A memorial service will be at Blue Valley Baptist Church and inurnment at Stover Cemetery, Stover, at a later date.

Memorial donations may be made to Blue Valley Baptist Church at 8925 W. 151st, Overland Park, KS 66221. As published in the St. Joseph News-Press.